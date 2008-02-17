Improve Your Typing Skills with TypeSpeed

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Webapp TypeSpeed makes it easy to learn and improve upon your typing skills with a series of touch-typing exercises and tests. The free site (an email address is required for registration) stores your progress and shows you where improvement can be made. The only downside: if you're used to hitting the spacebar twice after each sentence in test mode, your results won't be recorded properly, even if you're typing the exact words. While the website is not the most visually appealing, TypeSpeed gets the job done of improving your typing skills and looks safe for some downtime at work. For other typing tools, see previously mentioned Windows download RapidTyping and touch typing webapp KeyBR.

