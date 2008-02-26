Improve Your Mood by Pruning Your Goals

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Does waking up in the morning always feel like lining up for a race you'll never finish? If so, Trent at The Simple Dollar finance blog has a suggestion for both your mood and your daily tasks. First off, make a list of every goal you're trying to reach, ranging from "Clean the fridge" to "Start long-term investment plan." Then ...

Go through that list and eliminate a lot of them. Eliminate the ones that don't leave you yearning to achieve them. Keep them only if you absolutely must do them. Try really hard to winnow the list down as small as you can.

Trent isn't saying to just toss your hands up and accept defeat. He's pointing out how heavy and mood-affecting carrying your entire inventory of goals around with you can be. I know I've been struck by those odd thoughts like "I need to have a more scheduled car maintenance system"—while I'm picking out lemons in the grocery store. Do you keep only a short list of goals on hand and in your mind, or can you deal with knowing you have a lot to accomplish? Share your system in the comments.

Investing in Yourself: Feeling Good [The Simple Dollar]

