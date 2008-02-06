Improve Your HDTV Experience

Setting up a new HDTV requires a bit more nuance than your old TV probably did, so Forbes.com has rounded up 10 tips for improving your HDTV picture to help you get the most from your new box. For example:

It's important to change the TV's picture settings, which include brightness, sharpness and contrast, in order to find the balance that looks right to your eyes. Out of the box, an HDTV's picture settings aren't tuned to look good in your living room. They're configured to look appealing and eye-catching in a store.

If you recently snagged a sweet new flat panel, let's hear how you achieved optimal picture and performance in the comments. Photo by William Hook.