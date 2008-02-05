If you were curious how happy Google is at the prospect of Microsoft taking over Yahoo, the answer is not very. Let's hear how you would feel about Microsoft taking over your Flickr account in the comments.
If you were curious how happy Google is at the prospect of Microsoft taking over Yahoo, the answer is not very. Let's hear how you would feel about Microsoft taking over your Flickr account in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink