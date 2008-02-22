How to rent movies from iTunes

We've been hoping ever since Apple TV was launched that Apple would get around to offering video downloads from its Australian iTunes store - and we're still waiting. But Danny Gorog from APC has written up a guide to how to set up an account with the iTunes store in the US by buying an iTunes US gift voucher via eBay or similar. When you set up the account you don't need to link it to a credit card account - although you are asked for a US mailing address. He says as you won't be mailed anything it's safe to put a spoof address. Probably against the TOS, but it sounds like a workable solution while we continue to wait for iTunes Australia to put the TV into Apple TV.

How to rent movies in Australia with iTunes [APC]

