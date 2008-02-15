How to stop acting like a "financial superhero"

Social groups often have one person who is considered to be the big spender - often they're the one who earns the most money, and they'll often end up with the bill at the end of a night out, or getting approached for loans by their friends.

There are a lot of reasons why you might end up in this role - earning more, wanting to help, feeling guilty for having more money than your friends. Because IT is a profession that pays better than a lot of other jobs, often it's the IT person in the bunch who is in this position.

Yes, it's wonderful to be able to do things with your friends, to spoil them and help them when they need it. But it's not healthy for the relationship or your bank balance if it becomes something you always do - and feel like you have to do.

Here's some of The Simple Dollar's tips for dealing with the situation:

Recognise that you don't need to buy stuff to be seen as successful and valuable to others

Commit to buying less, and choosing activities that centred around buying things

Don't worry about losing "friends" who expect you to pay all the time

talk to your inner circle about it

So have you ever been the one who always pays? How did you solve it?