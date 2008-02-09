How to Fold a Towel Monkey

Impress your family, friends, and houseguests with a towel-folding technique you're likely to see on a cruise or in a hotel. Howto web site wikiHow runs down step-by-step instructions for folding a "towel monkey." You'll need matching hand and bath towels, along with a clothes hanger with clips (like a pants or skirt hanger). For more towel animals, see also how to fold a towel cat, fold a towel lobster, fold a towel elephant, and fold a towel dog.
