Improve your gambling by learning to count cards

If you watched too many James Bond movies when you were a kid and you're still dreaming of being a card shark, then the Wired How-To Wiki might be able to help turn you into a high roller.

It brings home the reality of how much you need to be prepared to gamble in order to make money out of it though - it recommends a bankroll of 400 times your average bet. Ouch.

I especially liked that it contains even basic information for gambling newbies, like don't move your lips as you count the cards. :)

