Improve your gambling by learning to count cards

count-cards.pngIf you watched too many James Bond movies when you were a kid and you're still dreaming of being a card shark, then the Wired How-To Wiki might be able to help turn you into a high roller.

It brings home the reality of how much you need to be prepared to gamble in order to make money out of it though - it recommends a bankroll of 400 times your average bet. Ouch.

I especially liked that it contains even basic information for gambling newbies, like don't move your lips as you count the cards. :)

Comments

  Music Dazz Guest

    If you have seen the doco about the MIT students who counted cards successfully at casino's for millions of dollars this system can work the concentration required is phenomenal though.

    

