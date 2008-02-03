How Do You Retain What You Read Online?

With an overwhelming amount of information you read online everyday, how do you keep it all inside? Perhaps you need to really focus on what's important. Trim down the fat. Ignore the unimportant parts. To keep what you've read in lasting memory, implement what you have learned—more than once. Allocate your most productive time to reading to give your full attention to learning what's in print. Acknowledge visual cues, such as bold text, as they highlight the more important parts of the articles. Take notes on articles that you feel are most important, and then read, recite, and review all at the same time. If you need to refer to the material later, make sure to bookmark the page so that it's easily accessible when you need it next. How do you absorb everything you've read online? Share your best tactics in the comments.