How Do You Manage Cable Clutter?

Maximum PC magazine tackles how to organize that mess of PC cables under your desk—namely, with zip ties and coloured tape labels. I prefer Velcro or twist ties since they're easily undone, and while I've used a label maker to ID cables, over time mine started to peel off. Back in the day Adam walked us through his "cordless" workspace, then I followed suit. (Still swear by that incredible Ikea under-desk cord tray, it makes all the difference.) What are your favorite ways to deal with the cable spaghetti under your feet? Let us know in the comments.