How Do You Manage Cable Clutter?

Maximum PC magazine tackles how to organize that mess of PC cables under your desk—namely, with zip ties and coloured tape labels. I prefer Velcro or twist ties since they're easily undone, and while I've used a label maker to ID cables, over time mine started to peel off. Back in the day Adam walked us through his "cordless" workspace, then I followed suit. (Still swear by that incredible Ikea under-desk cord tray, it makes all the difference.) What are your favorite ways to deal with the cable spaghetti under your feet? Let us know in the comments.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink