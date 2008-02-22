How Do You Do Your Taxes?

Nobody likes doing their taxes, primarily because 1) it takes time and 2) it involves money—and in the worst cases, owing significant chunks of it. Between online tax forms, software apps like Turbo Tax, chop shops like H&R Block, and your accountant, there are tonnes of ways you can go about tackling your taxes as income tax season quickly descends on us. So, in the face of this wealth of options, we're wondering:

Gawker Media polls require Javascript; if you're viewing this in an RSS reader, click through to view in your Javascript-enabled web browser.

If you've sampled from the extensive fare of options, hit us up in the comments to share which option worked best for you and why.