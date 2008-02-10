Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

How Do You Beat Procrastination?

Studies report that 95% of people procrastinate, and chances are, you're one of them. Research shows that we spend most of our days avoiding important tasks, Good Housekeeping magazine reports, and offers tips on how to meet your goals. One suggestion they propose is to have more fun:

In ... research with graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley, [psychologist Neil Fiore]found that the people who made time to play sports, hang out with friends, and enjoy themselves were the ones who actually got work done faster.

Once the fun is squeezed out of the way, you can then focus on what you actually need to do, such as clean your apartment, finish a project, or work on a paper.

Other suggestions include keeping distractions at a distance and choosing small achievable goals instead of goals that are too big to grasp. How do you avoid procrastination? Let's hear your best tips in the comments. Photo by Robert Brook.

Stop Procrastinating—Right Now [Good Housekeeping]

Comments

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles