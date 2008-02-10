How Do You Beat Procrastination?

Studies report that 95% of people procrastinate, and chances are, you're one of them. Research shows that we spend most of our days avoiding important tasks, Good Housekeeping magazine reports, and offers tips on how to meet your goals. One suggestion they propose is to have more fun:

In ... research with graduate students at the University of California, Berkeley, [psychologist Neil Fiore]found that the people who made time to play sports, hang out with friends, and enjoy themselves were the ones who actually got work done faster.

Once the fun is squeezed out of the way, you can then focus on what you actually need to do, such as clean your apartment, finish a project, or work on a paper.

Other suggestions include keeping distractions at a distance and choosing small achievable goals instead of goals that are too big to grasp.