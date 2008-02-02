Hone Your Craft with Free Online Writing Courses

Web learning site Education Portal points to 10 universities (and semi-universities) that offer free online writing courses. Covering everything from fiction and screenwriting to technical documentation, the offerings range from course notes and texts to full lecture videos. For anyone looking to get started in the field or just explore their creative side, it's a helpful list of resources to keep in mind. For more higher learning at very low prices, check out Wendy's trip through the .EDU underground and ten universities with free online courses.
