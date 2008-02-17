Highlight an Image in HTML Code

Entice and excite your friends with a strangely addictive trick that utilizes some interesting CSS techniques to allow you to see a highlighted image within text. Choose your desired phrase (a paragraph works too) and input the URL of any image in the text boxes. Then press generate. Voila! You'll see a huge chunk of text. Now, highlight the text and watch it turn into the image of your choosing. The code can be downloaded to put on any web page so that you can share the love on your own site too. For other cool toys, check out developer Erik Kastner's Spell with Flickr.