Hide Your Cables in Your Baseboards and Crown Molding

Hide your networking and television cables with WireTracks, a wire management solution that hides your messy cables behind crown molding and baseboards. The WireTracks site is full of instructions on how to install WireTracks. As for the actual WireTracks products, it looks like some solutions are more expensive than others, though a seasoned DIYer might be tempted to tackle the entire project without buying any of the gear from WireTracks. Whichever you choose, the idea behind WireTracks could be perfect for your home.
