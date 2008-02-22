Help your kids build a kaleidoscope



Toy - Kaleidoscope

Here's a weekend project that's easy enough for the kids to work on with you - building your own kaleidoscope. The materials are very simple and cheap - it looks like you can use an old vitamin or pill container, along with an old CD. The cool thing is that you can experiment with using different coloured materials in the kaleidoscope - coloured glass, crystals, old LEDs, etc etc.

[via Geek Dad]