Hang a Flatscreen Television

Have the slowly-falling prices and space-saving appeal of a flatscreen TV finally broken down your money-saving instincts? Wired's How-To Wiki has a few tips to help you mount your premium panel yourself and not have it look like, well, you did it yourself. The wiki is still young, but already contains some great guidelines and a few reader-submitted tips, including advice on how to run your cables through a mounting bracket and behind other gear:

(You'll need) a spool of nylon string, a steel washer, and a magnet taped to a pencil or a coat hanger. Tie the washer to the end of the string then drop it from the top hole and use the magnet if needed to pull it out. The string can also be used to measure your needed cable length. Put a piece of tape at the top marking how much you need, don't cut it, pull it out the bottom till you get the tape mark.

Got any handy advice for anyone else looking to put a screen through their wall? Share your sage advice in the comments. Photo by THINKING IN ƎƧЯƎVƎЯ.

Hang a Flatscreen [Wired How-To Wiki]

