Handling More Than 12 Hours on a Plane?

Editor Gina is getting ready to board a transpacific flight to the other side of the world this evening, but the prospect of being sealed in a tin can for 13 hours straight freaks her out. While she'll have a laptop loaded up with movies and music, a few good books, and perhaps even some nighttime cold medicine, she wants to know: what's the best way to deal on extended flights without going crazy? If you have any suggestions for making half a day on an airplane bearable, let us know in the comments (and she'll stop talking about herself in the third person and shamelessly using you for her own purposes). Photo by S. Baker.
My tip would be to sleep as little as you can prior to the plane flight... that way you can sleep as much as you can on the plane, that way less time actually in that confined space.
Also make sure you take noise cancelling headphones, you will need it... kids and flights, and crying.. i almost went insane on a 2 hour flight trip when I forgot my headphones at home. Or you could pack some nice inexpensive ear plugs from the chemist.
Also just enjoy yourself as much as you can with music, and also puzzles that take time and make you think alot so you can get lost in your mind and not focus on how many hours left of the trip you have.