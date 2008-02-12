Halt a Sedentary Lifestyle

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Moving around and walking, even just as part of your normal daily routine, can make a big difference in your dietary goals and overall health, but far too many of us tend to stay still for hours at a time. The Dumb Little Man blog has a great list of suggestions on how to fit physical activity into the standard work day, just by doing things a little bit differently. One tip I can attest to:

Walk while you talk on the phone: If your job involves talking on the phone a lot, then instead of doing this sitting at your desk, get into the habit of pacing while you talk. Motion creates emotion so you may even become a better speaker by doing this.

Not everyone has a cordless phone at work, of course, but at home, you could probably burn more than a few calories during your average call from the parents. How do you stay active with a desk-oriented life? Share your tips in the comments.

14 Simple Ways to Convert Your Sedentary Lifestyle [Dumb Little Man]

