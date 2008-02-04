Hack Your Way to Better Sleep

Blogger Tim Ferriss has spent over a decade studying sleep optimisation and has discovered five effective means of getting the sleep you need when you need it. Right before you go to sleep, you should consume 150-250 calories of low-glycemic index foods (e.g. lowfat yoghurt or an orange). Treat your meal schedule just as you'd treat your sleep schedule: keep it regular. Ferriss also suggests that ice baths can bring upon sleep, but beware of the consequences.
The result: it's like getting hit with an elephant tranquilizer. Don't expect it to be pleasant at first.
If you have difficulty falling asleep at night, avoid reading non-fiction right before bed. Also, plan your to-do list early in the afternoon so that you're not preparing late at night and adding to stress right before sleep. How do you prepare for that much-needed rest? Thanks, James!
