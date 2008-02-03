Hack Your Metabolism

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Need to get your metabolism going? Personal trainer and blogger Lauren proposes that you can bolster your metabolism by eating enough (not too little, like most people who diet), eating more frequently (5-6 small meals a day), and adding more protein and fiber to your diet. Exercise should also be added to your daily regimen. Weight-training, building muscles, and doing more high-intensity cardiovascular exercise are critical.

A 10 minute [intense]bike interval session would be much more beneficial than a slow 30 minutes session.

In general, it's a good idea to do small physical activities that add up, such as making your bed, parking your car further away (so that you'll have to walk home), and taking the stairs instead of the elevator. If you have any other tips that help shake the weight off and keep the fat burning, we'd love to hear them in the comments.

Increase Your Metabolism: 11 Hot Tips to Get Your Furnace Burning [LaurensFitness]

