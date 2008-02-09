Grow Ideas in a Project Incubator

Blogger Glen Stansberry says that ideas need a place and time to grow—like a virtual incubator. Capture your ideas as soon as you have them in a safe, consistent place, and prune and review them over time as you work towards putting them into action. The project incubator concept employs several GTD techniques and I can personally attest to its effectiveness: the seeds of most feature stories that appear here on Lifehacker get planted in our editorial idea incubator (a wiki), which I was just editing before finding this article. Where do you incubate your brilliant ideas? Tell us in the comments.
