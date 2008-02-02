Group Windows on the Taskbar in Ubuntu/GNOME

How-to blog Tech-Recipes.com offers a useful desktop optimisng tip for Ubuntu/GNOME newcomers (and those of us who forgot it was there). The bottom taskbar installed in Ubuntu and most GNOME-based desktops can group application windows together in a fashion similar to XP. To make it do so, right-click on the dotted section just to the left of your "Windows List" section (in Ubuntu, that's between the "Show Desktop" button and the window buttons). Select "Preferences," and then choose either "Group windows when space is limited" or "Always group windows." Nifty tip, and not so easy to find.