Google revamps & localises mobile search

Google has revamped its Australian mobile search service - accessible at www.google.com.au/m .

The mobile search engine searches through the web, mobile web, news articles, local business listings, and image index to get the information needed and provides the most relevant results.

It also remembers your location, so once you've searched for "restaurant Sydney" it will localise your future searches to Sydney results too.

In other Google mobile search news, the Google Operating System blog reports that Google will replace Yahoo! as the default search engine for the Opera Mobile and Opera Mini mobile browsers from next month.