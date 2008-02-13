Google adds movie time search function

Google already made it easy to search for the current time anywhere in the world, or to track incoming flights, and now they're helping us search for local movie times too. You just need to type the name of the movie and your city.
For example, type in "Juno Sydney", and this is what you get:
Gotta love the simplicity - and being able to skip the cinema websites full of annoying Flash ads!
If you're wanting even more Google tricks, check out our Top 10 Obscure Google Search tricks.
Update: Looks like this feature's been around a while for the US - but I think it's the ability to search for movies in .au that's new.
OMG that is heaven. Thanx and thanx again. And since it works in Adelaide (which it does) it'll surely work anywhere!