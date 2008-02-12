Going Paperless at Home?

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The New York Times highlights one Google engineer's quest to achieve a paperless home, suggesting that while the paperless office may still be a ways off, a practical and paperless home may be just around the corner. Why?

...at home, where printers are slow, noisy and devour expensive ink cartridges, people are more cautious about hitting the "print" button. What little paper comes into the home — receipts, bills, invitations — can be scanned and then shredded. Filing cabinets can be emptied, the data kept, the paper gone.

Since Lifehacker readers are likely nearer to the forefront of the paperless lifestyle, let's hear what kind of progress you've made toward a paperless home, along with what paper you're just not willing to go without on the homefront (aside from the obvious toilet-kind) in the comments.

Pushing Paper Out the Door [NYT]

Comments

  • Platinum Guest

    I scan all my receipts for my household records, but I don't know if a scan of the receipt would be accepted in place of the original paper one if, say, I had to take something back to be fixed under warranty, or if I wanted my money back on something that didn't work.

    Any Legal Eagles out there who would like to comment ?

    0
  • Pyta Guest

    Scanning is a slow process, and there is more chance of a hard drive dying than losing paper in a filing cabnet. If you did want to make a backup, even basic backup solutions dont come all that cheap

    0

