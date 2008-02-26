Go from Couch Potato to Exercise Enthusiast with Diligence and Flexibility

Weblog LifeRemix suggests 10 ways to transform yourself from a hopeless couch potato to a devoted exerciser with a few simple guidelines for sticking with your routine when you're getting started. For example:

Any work-out "counts." Give yourself credit for the least effort. My father, a runner, always said that all he had to do was put on his running shoes and close the door behind him. Why does this work? Because if I know I can quit after five minutes, I get started—and once I start, I usually follow through with my usual routine. Getting out the door is by FAR the toughest part.

Among other tips, the author suggests spending money where appropriate if it will actually have an impact on whether or not you'll work out, along with the cardinal rule of always exercising on Monday. If you've made a successful transition from the couch to the treadmill since New Year's (or before that), let's hear what kept you motivated in the comments.