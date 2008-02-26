Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Go from Couch Potato to Exercise Enthusiast with Diligence and Flexibility

Weblog LifeRemix suggests 10 ways to transform yourself from a hopeless couch potato to a devoted exerciser with a few simple guidelines for sticking with your routine when you're getting started. For example:

Any work-out "counts." Give yourself credit for the least effort. My father, a runner, always said that all he had to do was put on his running shoes and close the door behind him. Why does this work? Because if I know I can quit after five minutes, I get started—and once I start, I usually follow through with my usual routine. Getting out the door is by FAR the toughest part.

Among other tips, the author suggests spending money where appropriate if it will actually have an impact on whether or not you'll work out, along with the cardinal rule of always exercising on Monday. If you've made a successful transition from the couch to the treadmill since New Year's (or before that), let's hear what kept you motivated in the comments.

10 Tips to Change Yourself From a Dedicated Couch-Potato to a Gym Enthusiast [LifeRemix]

Comments

Be the first to comment on this story!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles