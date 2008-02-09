Give Your Feet Wiggle Room in Bed

Housekeepers at the Four Seasons luxury hotel chain know how to make beds, and they say it's easy to give your feet room to move between the sheets:

Each flat sheet is tucked in with a three-inch "foot pocket" fold across the bottom so feet don't get squished. "In one Seinfeld episode, George went to a hotel and ripped off the covers because they were so tight," says Erik Wood, director of housekeeping in New York City. "No one has to worry about that here."

Give your tired dogs the room they deserve with that extra three-inch fold at the bottom. Got any other bed-making techniques? Do share in the comments.