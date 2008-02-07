Getting Email via IMAP into Gmail?

A Lifehacker reader in the Army reserves says the military is transitioning from POP to IMAP email access, so he wants to know how he can continue to use Gmail instead of the Army's limited-space solution. Support our troops! Get the full story after the jump and offer up any solutions you might have for getting IMAP mail into Gmail.

Dakota1775 writes:

I'm in the military (Reserves) and we are heavily dependent on our email for maintaining commo given how busy we've been the last 5+ years and how dispersed we are.

The problem is our email accounts.

The Army (www.us.army.mil) only gives us 100MB of space, which is far too small given the amount of PDFs, PPTs, etc. they are blasting out to us.

Of course not a one of them are optimized and none of the full-timer staff have given any consideration to the size of the attachments—they are working via Outlook, their mails are on their computers and 90 percent of them are chained to a desk.

My solution for about a year has been to POP3 my Army email account ([email protected]) to my Gmail and it worked wonderfully—easy to search and no file size problems.

About once a week I log directly into my Army Email account then just, "select all" and "delete" which gives me back my 100MB.

I'm not always home and/or I don't have my laptop with me so keeping my emails available such that I can get to them anywhere I have access to a computer on the internet makes doing business not just easy but actually possible.

The Army is now doing away with POP3 (supposedly a security concern) and will only support IMAP starting next week some time.

Does anyone know of any possible way to use Gmail to IMAP my work (Army) email (which will only support IMAP next week) straight _INTO_ my Gmail? (i.e., without having to use Thunderbird to download and then forward them)?

I've already posted this to the Gmail support threads - no responses yet. Thanks much if anyone can help.