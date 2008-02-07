Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Getting Email via IMAP into Gmail?

A Lifehacker reader in the Army reserves says the military is transitioning from POP to IMAP email access, so he wants to know how he can continue to use Gmail instead of the Army's limited-space solution. Support our troops! Get the full story after the jump and offer up any solutions you might have for getting IMAP mail into Gmail.

Dakota1775 writes:

I'm in the military (Reserves) and we are heavily dependent on our email for maintaining commo given how busy we've been the last 5+ years and how dispersed we are.

The problem is our email accounts.

The Army (www.us.army.mil) only gives us 100MB of space, which is far too small given the amount of PDFs, PPTs, etc. they are blasting out to us.

Of course not a one of them are optimized and none of the full-timer staff have given any consideration to the size of the attachments—they are working via Outlook, their mails are on their computers and 90 percent of them are chained to a desk.

My solution for about a year has been to POP3 my Army email account ([email protected]) to my Gmail and it worked wonderfully—easy to search and no file size problems.

About once a week I log directly into my Army Email account then just, "select all" and "delete" which gives me back my 100MB.

I'm not always home and/or I don't have my laptop with me so keeping my emails available such that I can get to them anywhere I have access to a computer on the internet makes doing business not just easy but actually possible.

The Army is now doing away with POP3 (supposedly a security concern) and will only support IMAP starting next week some time.

Does anyone know of any possible way to use Gmail to IMAP my work (Army) email (which will only support IMAP next week) straight _INTO_ my Gmail? (i.e., without having to use Thunderbird to download and then forward them)?

I've already posted this to the Gmail support threads - no responses yet. Thanks much if anyone can help.

Ok, Lifehacker readers, go at it. What are some of Dakota1775's options?

Comments

  • KAPkevin Guest

    First question. Does the military want their email to go off their servers? The move to IMAP may be a solution to this exact problem.

    0
  • Ryan Guest

    You can use the knowledge center to store all of your files rather than attempting to keep them on your email.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles