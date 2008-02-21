Getting Dinner Done with a Weekly Meal Plan

The organised bloggers over at Unclutterer say that answering the question "What's for dinner?" is a lot easier if you've got a plan—a weekly meal plan, that is. Map out your "utilitarian meals" on a simple grid where you list recipes for each day of the week and compile your grocery list in the sidebar. Put together your plan on Sundays before your grocery store visit, and take all the work out of figuring out what to eat next. Unclutterer offers a PDF or Excel spreadsheet weekly meal plan worksheet for download, too.