Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

10 Things You Should Always Take Hiking

5 Cheap Plans For When You Already Have A Phone

Getting Dinner Done with a Weekly Meal Plan

The organised bloggers over at Unclutterer say that answering the question "What's for dinner?" is a lot easier if you've got a plan—a weekly meal plan, that is. Map out your "utilitarian meals" on a simple grid where you list recipes for each day of the week and compile your grocery list in the sidebar. Put together your plan on Sundays before your grocery store visit, and take all the work out of figuring out what to eat next. Unclutterer offers a PDF or Excel spreadsheet weekly meal plan worksheet for download, too.

Creating a weekly meal plan [Unclutterer]

Comments

  • Ruthie Guest

    I have made 20 meal plans that I just pick from. I find the more planned I am the more I can save. It is so worth putting in the time and effort!

    0
  • Michelle Burgess Guest

    Excel spreadsheets are Ok, (better than using nothing at all), but I found even this method used to take me ages to do all my meal planning. Yes,I'm very biased, but you would get the same job done in 1/1oth of the time using a meal planning site.

    0

Join the discussion!

Log In
Sign Up
Guest Access

Trending Stories Right Now

amazon au disney foxtel january netflix stan streaming

Everything Coming To Netflix, Stan, Foxtel, Disney Plus, And Amazon In January

New year, new content. We've whipped up all the new shows and movies coming to your screens across Netflix, Foxtel and Disney+ in January 2020 into one huge bundle. With all that free time you have, you'll have no excuse not to to sink some solid hours into it.
au baking bread sourdough

How To Look After And Use A Sourdough Starter

Fans of sourdough will be acutely aware of its unique flavour. This is all thanks to a starter or which is used to leaven the bread and make it rise. A sourdough starter is a living culture made from a simple recipe of flour and water that is allowed to ferment. They can last forever if they're looked after and fed regularly. If you're just starting out with sourdough baking, here's some tips to keep your starter strong and ready to literally get that bread.

Latest Deals

Streaming News

Trending Articles