Get Your Multimedia on in Knoppix

The Knoppix Live Linux CD can do more than just rescue files from an unbootable hard drive—the full operating system on an optical disk has a host of software packages including multimedia apps. The Hackszine blog points out a free excerpt from O'Reilly's new book, Knoppix Hacks, which details how to listen to and edit audio, burn CDs and DVDs, and watch video and TV with Knoppix. After the jump, preview the sample hack PDF.

What's your favorite Linux live CD, and what do you use it for? Do tell in the comments.