Get Twitter Alerts from Your Plants When They Need Watering


For those among us who just can't seem to keep on top of their plants' watering schedules, web site Botanicalls details how to create a piece of equipment that will send Twitter status updates to let you know whenever your plant needs water. Making the gadget in this very detailed tutorial won't cost you much, but it does require the odd bit of soldering skills every now and then, which is a showstopper for some (unless you wanted to learn how). If you prefer automation to this somewhat convoluted (but fun) solution, check out this DIY automated drip system.

Botanicalls Twitter DIY [via Make]

  • gish @Gish Domains

    You have got to be kidding me...
    LOL!!!

    Funny as hell. I can't believe someone has done this.

