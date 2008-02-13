Get the StumbleUpon Toolbar in Any Browser, No Installation Required



Many of us Lifehackers are big fans of the StumbleUpon toolbar for Firefox and Internet Explorer, but what about fans of Safari, Opera, and other browsers that want to happen upon peer-approved, wicked-cool web sites? The Digital Inspiration blog points us to a "virtual toolbar" offered by the site that works in most any modern browser—including the iPhone/iPod Touch version of Safari. Simply head to the link below, and the StumbleUpon toolbar should stay at the top of your browser for that session. For an in-depth look at just what StumbleUpon does, check out this Technophilia tutorial.