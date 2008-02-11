Get the Most out of Gmail with these Power Tips

Matt Cutts, an engineer at Google, asked his blog readers for tips on how to improve Gmail—and he then compiled his responses on how to maximise your Gmail experience. While you can't currently paste images into your email, for example, Matt suggests previously mentioned Firefox extension DragAndDropUpload. If you want to only read unread email in your inbox, you can perform a search for label:unread label:inbox. If you're looking to compile an email but want to compose your message in a new window, hit the "C" button (whereas lowercase "c" allows you to compile the email without opening a new window). You can get even more out of Gmail with Lifehacker's Better Gmail 2 Firefox Extension. Have your own Gmail tips? Let's hear them in the comments.