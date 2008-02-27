Get Started with Webcams in Linux

Modern Linux systems have advanced to the point of supporting (in one way or another) most kinds of essential computer hardware—it's the peripherals that cause the vast majority of headaches. But thanks to some helpful community hackers, a wide array of webcams, from cheap to professional, can be implemented in the open-source operating system. Carla Schroder, author of The Linux Cookbook, offers a great guide for anyone trying to get their webcam set up and usable in Linux, including suggestions for software and how to find out what your distro has named your webcam. There's a part two around the corner, according to the guide, with likely more advanced tips and tricks. Photo by ThenAndAgain.