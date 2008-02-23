Get Signatures that Look Handwritten at MyLiveSignature

Adding a handwritten signature to letters or even email can add a distinguising, memorable mark to your messages—and in cases like mine, that distinct memory is, "Boy, his handwriting is awful." MyLiveSignature, a free web app that produces stylized signatures for use in emails, blog posts, or other writing, is a fitting solution to that problem. After typing in your name, you get your choice of 10 fonts, and then many more choices for size, color, and tilt. The site then generates HTML and BB code to embed that signature wherever you'd like, and let people know it's really you writing—even if it's not quite you. For a similar paper-based signature hack, check out this tip on creating a scan-and-send signature.