Get Over the Flu Quickly

If you've caught the flu this season, it's important to focus on getting well, and eHow explains what you should do. The moment the flu hits, resolve to stay home. You definitely don't want your classmates or co-workers to get sick. Get a lot of sleep and sweat out the fever if you have any. Drink a lot of liquids to flush any toxins out of your system. Don't overexert: running errands, such as cleaning your house, will just cause more damage to your body. If you don't have the flu this season, keep it away from crashing your immune system by following proper hygiene and avoiding contact with your mucus membranes.