Get Optimally Wired with Caffeine

It's no secret that people the world over use caffeine as a work stimulant, but weblog Developing Intelligence suggests that you may not be getting the most form your caffeine high. For example, the author suggests playing to your cognitive strengths when caffeinated.

Caffeine may increase the speed with which you work, may decrease attentional lapses, and may even benefit recall - but is less likely to benefit more complex cognitive functions, and may even hurt others. Plan accordingly (and preferably prior to consuming caffeine!)

The post even explains the optimal caffeine consumption (think small, frequent doses), so if you already count on caffeine to get through the day, check out the rest of this post to see how to do it best. On the other hand, if you're ready to kick your caffeine habit to the curb, your fellow readers can help.