Get More from the Recent Document Menu with ActualDoc

Windows only: Ever wish your Recent Documents/Items menu was a bit more, well, organised? ActualDoc Standard, a free system tray utility for Windows, separates your recently-opened items into common sense categories like "Drawings and Images," "Multimedia," "Applications," and actual "Documents"—into a right-click item in your system tray. If the "Recent" menu raises privacy concerns for you, ActualDoc can also keep Windows' built-in menu cleared and give you password-protected access. The tray icon also includes a number of folder and app-launching links to handy locations, such as Windows' application data folder and your user account documents. For those who work every day with a series of new but oft-opened documents, ActualDoc can serve as a time-saving gateway. ActualDoc Standard is a free download for Windows systems only.