Get More from the Recent Document Menu with ActualDoc

Windows only: Ever wish your Recent Documents/Items menu was a bit more, well, organised? ActualDoc Standard, a free system tray utility for Windows, separates your recently-opened items into common sense categories like "Drawings and Images," "Multimedia," "Applications," and actual "Documents"—into a right-click item in your system tray. If the "Recent" menu raises privacy concerns for you, ActualDoc can also keep Windows' built-in menu cleared and give you password-protected access. The tray icon also includes a number of folder and app-launching links to handy locations, such as Windows' application data folder and your user account documents. For those who work every day with a series of new but oft-opened documents, ActualDoc can serve as a time-saving gateway. ActualDoc Standard is a free download for Windows systems only.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink