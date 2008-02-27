Get Mac-Like Window Tabs in Windows with Nubs

Windows only: Like the Mac shareware tool Sticky Windows, free Windows utility Nubs allows you to hide your inactive windows to the sides of your desktop using stylish, theme-able tabs. We've shown you pseudo-Sticky Windows apps before, but Nubs lets you choose which windows to tab on the fly, and customise how your tabs look. I should note that I had a few .NET bugs upon first running Nubs, and that tab titles have somehow disappeared on me, but that (hopefully) shouldn't be the norm. Nubs is a free download for Windows systems with .NET 2.0 and above only. Thanks, Yogeshwar!
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink