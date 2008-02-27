Get Mac-Like Window Tabs in Windows with Nubs

Windows only: Like the Mac shareware tool Sticky Windows, free Windows utility Nubs allows you to hide your inactive windows to the sides of your desktop using stylish, theme-able tabs. We've shown you pseudo-Sticky Windows apps before, but Nubs lets you choose which windows to tab on the fly, and customise how your tabs look. I should note that I had a few .NET bugs upon first running Nubs, and that tab titles have somehow disappeared on me, but that (hopefully) shouldn't be the norm. Nubs is a free download for Windows systems with .NET 2.0 and above only. Thanks, Yogeshwar!