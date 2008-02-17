Get Instant Tracking Notifications When People Click on a URL

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

If you've ever sent out an email or link to a friend and wanted to know if they actually clicked on the link, webapp LinkBlip will inform you. LinkBlip is an easy-to-use application that notifies you by email as soon as someone clicks on a shortened URL that is generated by the service. Additionally, general geographic information is listed so that you know where the person is located. While LinkBlip has potential for large scale mail blasts, it only works once—so that you're not emailed multiple times if your friends decide it's fun to click on the link again and again. LinkBlip is free and requires a valid email address for registration and to review the status of the link.

