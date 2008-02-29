LinkedIn is starting to make inroads into the Australian professional community, and yours truly succumbed this week. So Wired's How-to Wiki on how to get ahead on LinkedIn was timely.

They suggest that you keep your profile professional (save the quirky personal hobbies for MySpace) and that you expand your network by helping others rather than asking for recommendations and introductions:

Want a thumbs-up recommendation next to your profile, but don't want to bribe your contacts? Write a recommendation for someone else first, Alba says. When a colleague reads your glowing review of his business prowess, he'll be more inclined to reciprocate.

If you want someone in your network to introduce you to one of their network, then you need to have something relevant to offer, not just a sales pitch or a request for help:

Utilize social graces with a professional message describing your general interest or an informational interview."When I see your message, I'm looking for something that isn't 'join my Shaklee business,'" Alba says. "I want to see significant reasons for me to open my network, endorse you, and feel confident."

Any Aussie LinkedIn users out there care to share their power networking tips?

Get Ahead on LinkedIn [Wired]

