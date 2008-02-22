Get 5GB of Free Online Storage from SkyDrive

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Upload and share up to 5GB of data to Windows Live SkyDrive, an online storage solution from Microsoft that's just graduated from beta. With your SkyDrive account (which requires a Windows Live ID), you get that 5GB of storage (which bests Box.net's 1GB free plan) for personal folders accessible only to you, shared folders accessible to your friends, and public folders open to everyone (which can be subscribed to via RSS). Details on SkyDrive limitations and usage are sketchy, but it looks like individual file sizes may be limited to 500MB. If you've been using SkyDrive since its beta, share your experience so far in the comments.

  • rw954031 Guest

    Just tried it- file uploads limited to 50MB. Limits its usefulness a bit

  • Jaydon Guest

    25GB of space now, but still a 50MB file limit.

