Free Online Security Check at F-Secure

Want to ensure your system presents a secure front to the Internet, but don't want to keep an app updater program like File Hippo running? Software security company F-Secure offers a free online tool that checks your browser and the majority of Windows' web-related services and programs, with no software download required. The tool only works with Internet Explorer, and (obviously) can't upgrade your apps over its connection, but does point you to the web sites where you can grab your upgrades. Best of all, there's no sign-up or registration required, and a few minutes can keep you one step ahead of the next zero-day vulnerability.