Free Microsoft Unified Communications 'starter kit'

If you work in a Windows environment and your company is interested in Microsoft's Unified Communications suite, they're giving away starter kits which contain a full version of Office
Communications Server 2007, Office Communicator 2007, Exchange server 2007 SP1 Evaluation and a 60 day trial version of Office Live meeting
2007.
I noticed you need to sign up for a Windows Live ID, and you'll need to provide your company name when ordering. [via The Freebies Blog]
