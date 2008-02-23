Force Time Machine Drives to Unmount

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

Tech blogger Phil Windley grew tired of trying to eject his external back up disk, first the suggested Apple+E way and then by yanking a cord, just to see that ominous red stop sign of warning every day, even when he knew his disk operations were (or should have been, at least) done. His suggestion for others suffering from clingy back up drives: Parse together a terminal command similar to the one below (substituting name and other portions for whatever fits your system):

sudo umount -f /Volume/Name\ Backup

If you then add that command to your bash path (changing the first "u" for whatever shortcut you'd like:

alias u="sudo umount -f /Volume/Name\ Backup"

You can avoid even the slightest suggestion that you're harming your precious back up files by simply typing your shortcut into a terminal window (or creating a shortcut). Anyone out there have a similar problem to Phil's, or another solution? Let's hear it in the comments.

Unmounting Time Machine Drives [Phil Windley's Technometria]

