Two years ago on Lifehacker, you decided that it was time to keep—or toss—that old PC and beta tested your goals. One year ago, you used IMAP to sync your address book, copied DVDs to your portable media player, supercharged your Firefox downloads with the DownThemAll extension, tried out Adam's top 13 iTunes AppleScripts, and downloaded Lifehacker's Ly Detector Greasemonkey script which highlights words that end with -ly.
