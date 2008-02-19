Two years ago on Lifehacker, you gave your filing cabinet an extreme makeover, learned how to get the most out of Firefox—with your mouse, and organized your "My Documents" folder. One year ago, you encrypted your browsing session with an SSH SOCKS proxy, bypassed iTunes to add music and movies to your iPod from any computer, ran Windows XP inside Windows Vista with Virtual PC, and organized your desktop with Dexpot.
Comments
Be the first to comment on this story!
Comment Voting
Up Votes
Down Votes
Only logged in users may vote for comments!
Please log in or register to gain access to this feature.
Get Permalink