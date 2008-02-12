Two years ago on Lifehacker, you got the most out of your local library online, secured Firefox's saved passwords, set up quick-launch workspaces and picked up some advanced Flickr tricks. One year ago, you walked through Windows Vista's Task Scheduler, copied DVDs to your iPod, backed up and synced your Firefox bookmarks on your personal server, created a master feed with Yahoo Pipes, and used System Information for Windows (SIW) to learn everything you need to know about your PC.
