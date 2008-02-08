Five Email Addresses that Convert Documents

Everything I Learned Inside A Sensory Deprivation Tank

The Digital Inspiration blog offers up five email addresses that offer free file conversion for Word docs, PDFs, and even MP3s with no fuss, no muss—just attach a file, send it, and wait for the reply with the converted file attached. For mobile device users who can't read or open certain formats or desktop users who need a little audio formatting without downloading software. The full list of addresses, after the jump.

  • [email protected]—Converts any attached Microsoft Visio or Word file (including the 2007/.docx kind) to PDF files, and supports multiple file attachments. Ignore the "iphone" in the address, as it works from any device or computer, but only supports files up to 1 MB in size.
  • [email protected]—Converts Microsoft Word, Excel or PowerPoint files to PDFs. Like the other Koolwire addresses below, it accepts files up to 10 MB in size.
  • [email protected]—Convert PDFs to Word or Rich Text Format files.
  • [email protected]—Convert WAV files to MP3s.
  • [email protected]—Convert MP3s to WAV files.

Of course, anyone who can get to a Gmail account has some conversion utilities built in, but for those moments when your access is limited, these email apps might be worth having in your address book. Note that the utilities don't require "Convert" in the subject line, as pictured—I just tried to avoid Thunderbird's nagging about sending no-subject email.

